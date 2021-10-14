HNTB leases more space in downtown Milwaukee amid burst of hiring

The engineering firm HNTB is adding on to its office space in downtown Milwaukee amid increased hiring, the company announced Thursday.

HNTB will add 3,100 square feet to the 19th floor of the Two-Fifty building, on East Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee. The addition will bring the company’s total space to 27,000 square feet. Over the last two years, HNTB has gone from having about 90 employees on its staff to more than 110 and now hopes to fill 30 open positions.

“Even with market sectors facing significant economic headwinds in 2020 and 2021, HNTB has continued to hire talented engineers, planners and construction staff in Wisconsin and currently has over 30 open positions. Downtown Milwaukee continues to be a tremendous location for retaining our existing team and attracting additional talent,” said Ashley Booth, HNTB Wisconsin office leader and vice president. “Our expanded presence in Milwaukee’s vibrant downtown area promises to strengthen HNTB’s already proven ability to deliver for clients, some of whom we have served here for more than 60 years.”

HNTB performs engineering work for various prominent clients, including the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Milwaukee County and the Milwaukee Bucks. The firm has worked on several large projects in recent years, including the Zoo Interchange, Fiserv Forum and sections of Interstate 94 between the Illinois border and Milwaukee.