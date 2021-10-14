Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Nate Beck, [email protected] October 14, 2021 2:07 pm

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is planning to break ground on a new building for its College of Letters and Sciences in 2023 after announcing the receipt of a $20 million donation for the project this week.

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

