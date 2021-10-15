H.J. Martin adds 5 to team

Jackie Raisleger, Melissa Lee, Dennis Pillsbury, Jesse Maddix and Matt Beyers have all started

positions with H.J. Martin and Son.

Raisleger is an installation coordinator with the Walls and Ceilings Division and Lee

is an administrative assistant for the National Installation Division. Pillsbury, Maddix and Beyers are working in various roles out of the Green Bay Distribution Center.

Pillsbury is the newest delivery driver, while Maddix is working as a material handler out of the Distribution Center. Beyers is also a material handler, specifically working in inventory control.