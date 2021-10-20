Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
BUILDING BLOCKS: Karcher Middle School (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff October 20, 2021 12:08 pm

The school will be for more than 700 students and has improved security and safety features. It has several classrooms for grades six through eight, as well as spaces for special education and STEM courses, art, band, orchestra and choir. There are also a new gymnasium, a fitness room and state-of-the-art locker rooms, as well as an improved library, cafeteria and staff offices.

