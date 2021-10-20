Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Nate Beck, [email protected] October 20, 2021 2:33 pm

The Wisconsin State Building Commission approved plans on Wednesday for an addition to a nursing-school building at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and a new residence hall at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

