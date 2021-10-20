UW-Milwaukee offers new certificate program for working engineers

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s College of Engineering & Applied Science is offering a new graduate certificate for working civil and environmental engineers with undergraduate degrees.

The program is meant for students who are seeking education beyond a bachelor’s degree but aren’t ready to take on a master’s program. The 15-credit graduate certificate in professional practice in civil engineering infrastructure can be pursued either part time or full time and requires no GRE graduate school entry examination.

As many as 90% of the credits earned as part of the certificate will count toward a master’s degree, putting those who complete the program halfway toward earning a master’s in civil engineering from UW-Milwaukee.

“It is intended to help advance careers, broaden professional opportunities and increase salaries,” said Rani Elhajjar, associate professor and chair of UWM’s Department of Civil Engineering.

Students in the certificate program will work with advisors to take classes online, in-person or in a hybrid format. The five-course program will allow students to broaden their knowledge of a variety of fields, including geotechnical, structures, transportation or water-resource engineering.

Elhajjar said the certificate will also help fill in gaps between undergraduate engineering coursework and the knowledge required to earn a license in civil engineering.

“It’s a great way to prepare for licensure exams,” he said.