Nadler appointed to Ahern Management Committee

Nadler appointed to Ahern Management Committee

By: Daily Reporter Staff October 25, 2021 2:25 pm

Grant Nadler

J.F. Ahern’s Grant Nadler has been promoted to vice president-northeast and northwest and will be appointed to the company’s Management Committee effective Nov. 1.

Nadler joined Ahern in 2011 and has held a variety of positions in estimating, sales and project management prior to becoming a regional manager in charge of leading and overseeing Ahern’s mechanical and fire protection construction and service work in northeastern, central and western Wisconsin. He will also oversee the opening and growth of Ahern’s Stevens Point and Rochester, Minnesota, offices.

Nadler is a graduate of UW-La Crosse.

