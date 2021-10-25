State identifies successful MEP bidders for UW-Milwaukee chemistry building

The state has awarded subcontracts for part of a nearly $130 million project to replace the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s chemistry building.

The Wisconsin Department of Administration announced on Thursday that it had awarded contracts for work related to fire suppression, plumbing, heating and cooling and electrical systems. The winning companies were:

– Blair Fire Protection, of Butler, with a $935,094 bid for fire suppression,

– Butters Fetting Co., of Milwaukee, with a $3.998 million bid for plumbing,

– J.F. Ahern Co., of Fond du Lac, with a $16.1 million bid for HVAC work, and

– Pieper Electric, of New Berlin, with a nearly $10.2 million bid for electrical work

State officials now have five days from the awarding the subcontracts to announce which general contractors are competing for the chemistry-building contract. This particular part of the project plans call for $84 worth of work. In general, the proposed replacement of UW-Milwaukee’s current eight-story chemistry building will mark the first big project to affect the original structure since it was completed in 1972.

