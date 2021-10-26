WWBIC names Knudsen VP of Development and Communications

The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. has hired Christina Knudsen as the new vice president of Development and Communications.

Her new role was formed because WWBIC has experienced growth over the past year, with the Project Optimize program and a new grant program to meet increased need during the pandemic, the opening of a new office in La Crosse, and more.

Knudsen will participate in WWBIC’s senior management team to provide leadership to the organization while working collaboratively to set and support agency direction, form consistent policies and procedures, and put into place a strategic plan. She will direct WWBIC’s development, grant compliance, strategic plan management and communications/marketing functions.

Knudsen brings her skills in project management, special events, donor relations, solicitation, philanthropy, public relations and marketing to WWBIC. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s of Education in Professional Development degree.

Her professional experience includes several leadership positions – development director at the Salvation Army of La Crosse, Child Watch & Preschool program director at the YMCA in La Crosse, education director at the Children’s Museum of La Crosse, and director of development for the Blue Stars Performing Arts for Youth organization.

In addition, Knudsen has been active in the La Crosse community. She recently served as fundraising consultant to Next Chapter of La Crosse. She has also served as the Board of Directors communications chair for the Wisconsin Volunteer Coordinators Association, as well as the marketing/promotions chair and the board president for the Congregational Preschool Board of Directors.

Knudsen is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and was named YMCA Director of the Year in 2019. She has also served as a graduate assistant co-teacher and guest speaker for educational studies curriculum and has co-authored a research project published in the Wisconsin Mathematics Teacher Journal.