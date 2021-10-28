Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Opponents say Wisconsin GOP maps continue gerrymander (access required)

By: Associated Press October 28, 2021 10:31 am

Opponents of Wisconsin redistricting plans that would keep solid GOP majorities in place for another decade railed against the proposals Thursday, promising to fight the maps in the Legislature and beyond.

