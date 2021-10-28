Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kahler Slater adds Lassiter to Milwaukee office Healthcare Team

By: Daily Reporter Staff October 28, 2021 10:25 am

Wekeana Lassiter

Kahler Slater has announced the addition of Wekeana Lassiter to the Healthcare Team at the firm’s Milwaukee office.

Lassiter is a design professional with over 10 years of experience. She received her Bachelor of Science in Architecture from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a Master of Art in Interior Design from Savannah College of Art and Design. While in school at UWM, she helped start the student chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects and since the fall of 2019 has played a key role in starting the professional chapter in Wisconsin. She currently serves as the Wisconsin Chapter vice president.

Lassiter has experience working in all stages of the design process across a variety of market sectors.

In addition to her role at Kahler Slater, she is fostering the future of the profession through her work as an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Architecture & Urban Planning.

