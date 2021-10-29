Turner takes over as Milwaukee LGBT interim executive director

The Milwaukee LGBT Center has announced that Kevin Turner has been named interim executive director effective Monday.

The Milwaukee LGBT Center is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit that delivers educational, health promotion and community-building services that meet the needs of LGBT youth, adults and their allies in the greater Milwaukee area from its primary facility and other sites.

The center programs are developed with a consideration of community needs, diversity and inclusivity, community development, availability of resources and the center’s mission and vision.

Turner recently finished his tenure with Journey House, where he managed and directed staff and operations and implemented and coordinated established projects. Turner also developed and managed new and current programming opportunities essential to the organization’s mission.

Prior to that role, Turner worked at Woodlands K-8 School, La Causa Inc., and the Latino Community Center, all in various leadership roles and capacities.

Turner’s affiliations include: Generation Against Bullying-GAB, Milwaukee 2nd District Police Department LGBTQ Community Advisory Liaison Committee, Community Building Institute-CBI, Community Building Milwaukee-CBM Steering Committee, Outward Mindset Bader Philanthropies Inc., Milwaukee County Latino Round Table, U.S. Department of States—Community Solutions Program, Clarke Square Apartments Compact Committee, Farmer Project-Cesar Chavez Bid, Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, and the Homeless Youth Transitioning out of Foster Care Steering Committee.

Turner will lead the organization for three to six months while the board conducts a search for a permanent executive director.