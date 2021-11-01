VJS wins award for work on Saint John’s on the Lake renovation project

VJS Construction Services recently won a Most Challenging Project award from Trimble’s Viewpoint Construction for its work on the Saint John’s on the Lake renovation project in Milwaukee.

VJS renovated Saint John’s on the Lake retirement community during the height of the pandemic, breaking ground in March 2020. The renovation included constructing a new 23-story tower and demolishing and reconstructing a three-story health services building.

The site was sandwiched in between two buildings with just two inches to spare on either side, and the pandemic created a host of issues working within an occupied senior living campus. Viewpoint ERP software helped VJS Construction Services successfully manage the $105 million project financially, enabling the company to easily track invoices, billings, subcontracts and document control.