Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / VJS wins award for work on Saint John’s on the Lake renovation project

VJS wins award for work on Saint John’s on the Lake renovation project

By: Daily Reporter Staff November 1, 2021 1:20 pm

VJS Construction Services recently won a Most Challenging Project award from Trimble’s Viewpoint Construction for its work on the Saint John’s on the Lake renovation project in Milwaukee.

VJS renovated Saint John’s on the Lake retirement community during the height of the pandemic, breaking ground in March 2020. The renovation included constructing a new 23-story tower and demolishing and reconstructing a three-story health services building.

The site was sandwiched in between two buildings with just two inches to spare on either side, and the pandemic created a host of issues working within an occupied senior living campus. Viewpoint ERP software helped VJS Construction Services successfully manage the $105 million project financially, enabling the company to easily track invoices, billings, subcontracts and document control.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo