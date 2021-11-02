Ahern promotes Hofman, Wax

J.F. Ahern has promoted Joe Hofman to regional mechanical construction manager and Ryan Wax to regional fire protection construction manager in the Milwaukee region. Both Hofman and Wax started their new roles on Nov. 1.

Hofman began his career at Ahern in May 2006 as an intern and has held various titles over his 15 years, including estimator, project manager, sales project manager and most recently senior sales project manager. He has played a role in developing customer relationships in Milwaukee and has been a key team member in growing Ahern’s mechanical market share.

Wax began his career at Ahern in November 1994 as a shop helper. Over his 27 years, he has held various titles, including shop foreman, apprentice, construction foreman, service foreman and superintendent. Wax has been instrumental in developing field talent in Milwaukee and is often leaned on to provide his expertise on the direction and evolution of the firm’s sprinkler business.