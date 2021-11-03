ATI Forged Products recognized for energy-saving efforts

Cudahy-based ATI was recently honored with a 2021 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award for significantly reducing energy and lighting consumption at its Forged Products operation, improving worker safety and productivity in the process.

Statewide energy efficiency and renewable energy program FOCUS ON ENERGY® presented the award to ATI on behalf of Wisconsin’s utilities. The 700-worker location forges high-performance specialty materials for demanding applications in extreme end markets like aerospace, defense and space.

Public Service Commission of Wisconsin Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq celebrated ATI for its commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability.

“Manufacturing is the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy. It’s critically important we help and encourage companies like ATI to use energy more efficiently to keep costs down, which in return keeps good paying jobs in our state and reduces fossil fuel use,” said Valcq.

Vice President of Operations Brad Byers accepted the award on behalf of ATI.

The company partnered with Focus on Energy and We Energies to implement dozens of energy-saving projects over the last decade. Most recently, they replaced over 7,000 light bulb and fixtures with LEDs reducing total lighting consumption in the 1 million-square-foot facility by approximately 60%. Installing efficient variable frequency drives on equipment has also driven savings.

ATI (formerly Ladish) recently partnered with We Energies to help power the future by providing eight acres of land for 7,000 solar panels, the largest solar initiative in Cudahy.