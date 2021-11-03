EUA pledges $25K scholarship to UWM architect school

Eppstein Uhen Architects has committed $25,000 in scholarships over the course of five years to selected students of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s School of Architecture and Urban Planning.

EUA has invested in SARUP in many ways over recent decades and is continuing the support of students entering the field of architecture.

Scholarship recipients are students pursuing a degree in architecture and are selected by SARUP’s dean based on personal initiatives, academic performance and need. The scholarship of $5,000 per year will be offered for five consecutive years. EUA intends to also offer the scholarship recipient an internship for the summer following the award of the scholarship. The aim of the scholarship is to support an entry point into the school, ease financial pressures and promote student diversity within our profession.

EUA is pleased to present the first-ever recipient of the EUA Scholarship to Chris Dobbie. Dobbie recently graduated from Whitnall High School in Greenfield, is a member of the National Honor Society and has been admitted to UWM’s Honors College. He began his first semester at SARUP this fall.

The EUA Scholarship is intended to provide resources and mentoring for students who will one day use their education to elevate the potential of others through their craft.