Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Incumbents survive divisive school board recall in Wisconsin (access required)

Incumbents survive divisive school board recall in Wisconsin (access required)

By: Associated Press November 3, 2021 3:24 pm

School board members who overcame a recall effort that garnered national attention in a suburban Milwaukee district were looking ahead Wednesday to reuniting voters after a divisive campaign.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo