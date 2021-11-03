Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Nate Beck, [email protected] November 3, 2021 2:51 pm

The parent company of We Energies announced plans on Tuesday to phase out coal from its energy-generation mix by 2035 by converting coal plants so they run on natural gas and spending more on renewable energy.

