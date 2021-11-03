WisDOT installs dual-language signs

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is working with the state’s federally recognized tribal governments to change signs marking tribal boundaries on state highways so that they list tribes’ names in both English and native-language renditions.

Wisconsin’s first dual-language sign was unveiled earlier today in Bayfield County in partnership with the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The 8.5-by-4.5-foot sign features the tribe’s seal followed by a rendition of its name in its native language – Gaa-Miskwaabikaang – as well as the English version and a number showing the population of the tribal lands.

Gaa-Miskwaabikaang – pronounced ga-misk-wah-be-kong – means the place where there are red rock cliffs.

Wisconsin’s dual-language signs are similar to those seen near tribal areas in several other states. The new signs are the latest development in a nearly 20-year partnership agreement among state and federal governments and the state’s federally recognized tribes.

These new dual-language signs join more than 300,000 traffic signs now in place on the state highway system and will be installed using existing work and state contracts. The signs cost $350 to $400, money that will pay for designs, fabrication and installation.