IBC Engineering completes management transition

Scott Beglinger has been promoted to president of IBC Engineering Services.

Beglinger joined IBC in 1992 as the company’s first employee and during his tenure has held a variety of senior roles within IBC management. He will oversee day-to-day operations, leadership and strategic planning of the company.

Fieena Zvenyach will remain as owner, chief executive officer and chief financial officer. Zvenyach has been president since 1990.

In conjunction with the election of Beglinger as president, the company also introduced additional management team members who have been promoted to principals, including Thomas King, Keith Orlowski and Mike Roller. In other IBC business, the following members will remain on the leadership team: Amber Burke, director of Marketing and Business Development; and Colleen Hoffmann, senior mechanical project manager.