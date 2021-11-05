Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Utility contractors win $17M in work on juvenile center to replace Lincoln Hills (access required)

Utility contractors win $17M in work on juvenile center to replace Lincoln Hills (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] November 5, 2021 3:09 pm

State officials have picked utility contractors for an addition to a juvenile center in Madison that will help usher in the closing of the troubled Lincoln Hills prison in northern Wisconsin.

About Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer.

