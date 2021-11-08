Altoro leaving WHEDA for spot in Biden Administration

Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Executive Director and CEO Joaquín Altoro is leaving Gov. Tony Evers’ Administration to accept a position in the Biden Administration effective immediately.

To ensure continuity of operations until a new CEO is appointed, WHEDA has established an internal transition team. This transition team is involved with WHEDA’s day-to-day operations and strategic initiatives. The team’s leadership and oversight will continue to work to advance affordable housing throughout the state, according to a news release from Evers.

Under the leadership of the Evers Administration, WHEDA has invested more than $2.8 billion in Wisconsin through its single family mortgages, multifamily loans, housing tax credits, housing grant program, small business guarantees and participation lending. This investment has advanced 16,886 housing units throughout the state and helped 39 businesses and farms expand their operations.

Evers appointed Altoro as WHEDA’s CEO and executive director on June 3, 2019.