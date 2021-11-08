International Thermal Systems moves into new facility

International Thermal Systems, an original equipment manufacturer of industrial ovens, furnaces and aqueous washers for automotive, aerospace, power generation, battery manufacturing, building products, foundry and metal packaging industries, has moved into a new, more expansive and modern facility 8 miles from its previous location.

The new facility will allow ITS to meet its goals for continued growth by providing additional, upgraded space for developing precise heat processing and aqueous washing solutions.

The new address is 3000 N. 114th, Wauwatosa. The phone numbers remain the same at (414) 672-7700 or 1-877-683-6797.