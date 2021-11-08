Port Milwaukee seeks proposals to redevelop five-acre lakefront site

Officials are seeking proposals to develop a five-acre waterfront site in Port Milwaukee.

Port officials are seeking plans to overhaul the South Shore Cruise Dock site, property directly east of the Lake Express High Speed Ferry Terminal. The site could be used for various recreational, tourism or entertainment purposes, according to Port Milwaukee. Officials hope to reach a long-term lease for a new tenant at the site, and development at the site could begin as soon as September 2022.

Port Milwaukee Director Adam Tindall-Schlicht said the request for proposals is “one of the few, new, bareground lakefront opportunities available in Milwaukee for the next several decades.”

Port Milwaukee officials are seeking proposals that fit with Milwaukee’s rise in international cruise activity, including Viking Cruises, which is expected to begin running in 2022. The city could see about 10,000 passengers visit the port a year in coming years.

Proposals must also fit with the Lake Express ferry’s ongoing operations and allow Milwaukee residents, ferry passengers and cruise tourists to the visit the site. Pitches are due at noon on Dec. 17.