Findorff offers $53.2M low bid on Madison juvenile corrections center

Findorff is the apparent the low bidder on a $66 million project to build onto a treatment in Madison so that it can house juveniles and serve as a replacement for the Lincoln Hills school in northern Wisconsin.

Findorff submitted a low bid of $53.2 million for the main contract to build the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center, which would the first in a series of projects that could eventually replace the Lincoln Hills juvenile center. The Madison-based contractor’s offer came in under a $55.5 million bid from Miron Construction, of Neenah.

Bidding for the project closed on Thursday. The state Department of Administration has yet to formally award the contract.

Project plans call for building six housing units with enough room to house 93 additional residents at the Mendota center. The treatment center could ultimately become one of four centers throughout the state used as replacements of Lincoln Hills, which lawmakers called for closing in 2018 following various scandals there. Lincoln Hills, however, remains open and none of the regional centers has yet been built.

The state building commission, however, advanced the Mendota project last spring. Work is expected to wrap up on it by 2024.

Findorff’s low bid on the project comes after state officials awarded mechanical, electrical and plumbing contracts for the project late last month. The Madison-based contractor 1901 will perform plumbing and HVAC work at the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center under a $7.5 million contract. Separately, Nickles Electric, also of Madison, will perform electrical work as part of a $9.9 million job, and Rockford, Illinois-based Automatic Fire Systems will do $611,000 worth of fire-suppression work.