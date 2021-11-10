MadREP’s Fields voted Regional Leadership Council president

The Madison Region Economic Partnership has elected CEO Jason Fields to the office of Regional Leadership Council president.

The RLC is a coalition of the executive directors of the state’s regional economic development organizations: Visions Northwest, Momentum West, Grow North, The 7 Rivers Alliance, Prosperity Southwest, Madison Region Economic Partnership, The Milwaukee 7, The New North and Centergy. These nine regional economic development partners around the state facilitate and coordinate resources and support for local businesses.

The unanimous vote took place during the group’s regular meeting on Tuesday. Fields’ term will begin in January and he will hold the office for two years.