Faith Technologies earns multiple honors as a healthiest employer

Faith Technologies has been recognized as one of the healthiest workplaces in America.

FTI was named as one of the 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America by Healthiest Employers® for its investment in the health and well-being of its team members. This is the sixth year FTI has received this national recognition, which honors organizations that are demonstrating care for its people by investing in health and well-being solutions and initiatives.

With a nationwide presence, FTI was also recognized on a number of regional 2021 Healthiest Employers listings:

Healthiest Employers of Atlanta

Healthiest Employers of Kansas City

Healthiest Employers of Tennessee

Healthiest Employers of Wisconsin

Award applicants were evaluated across six key categories: culture and leadership, foundational components, strategic planning, communication and marketing, programming and interventions, and reporting and analytics.