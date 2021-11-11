Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Federal bill could up state's money for highways by $1B

Federal bill could up state's money for highways by $1B

By: Nate Beck, November 11, 2021 4:31 pm

Wisconsin stands to receive more than $1 billion in additional highway money in the next five years from the federal infrastructure bill that passed Congress last week, according to an analysis by the state's Legislative Fiscal Bureau. 

Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

