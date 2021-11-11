Findorff promotes nine senior leaders to company shareholders

Findorff announced Thursday that it has promoted nine senior leaders to company shareholders.
The nine employees will join four other executives: President and CEO Jim Yehle and Executive Vice Presidents Brian Hornung, Jeff McLean, and Jeff Tubbs.
“We are excited to grow our leadership base with these individuals,” says Chairman Rich Lynch. “We look forward to engaging others in the future, as our foundation for ownership expands.”
The company’s newest shareholders are:
- Matt Bruenig, director of project mangement
- John Feller, preconstruction vice president
- Bob Hougard, project executive to the science and technology market
- Luke Hutchins, travel group leader
- Jim Martin, vice president of project management
- Jason Mattila, project executive
- Christin Misna, director of education market and communication services
- Ben Pechan, cheif financial officer
- Eric Plautz, project executive