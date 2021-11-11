Findorff promotes nine senior leaders to company shareholders

Findorff announced Thursday that it has promoted nine senior leaders to company shareholders.

The nine employees will join four other executives: President and CEO Jim Yehle and Executive Vice Presidents Brian Hornung, Jeff McLean, and Jeff Tubbs.

“We are excited to grow our leadership base with these individuals,” says Chairman Rich Lynch. “We look forward to engaging others in the future, as our foundation for ownership expands.”

The company’s newest shareholders are: