SPOTLIGHT ON VETS: Marine vet proving he has business ‘metal’

Starting a new business during a pandemic seems like a risky venture. But that’s exactly what Jason Young did.

Young bought the former SSO LLC metal fabrication shop on Milwaukee’s northeast side in November 2020 and turned it into 3 Up Metal Works. The business, which provides steel and sheet-metal fabrication, is on pace to double its 2020 revenue.

Young, a Marine veteran who took part in Operation Iraqi Freedom, has put together a strong team to run the shop and is also heavily involved in outside causes.

Asked what he likes most about running the shop, Young said: “Building relationships as part of the sales cycle is tremendously fulfilling. Another element I really enjoy is the process of taking a rough concept – ‘Customer needs X product to perform Y function’ – and delivering a product that hits the target as promised. Our team puts the ‘custom’ in custom metal fabrication.”

Young’s character and attention to detail are part of what sets him and his team apart from others in the industry.

“I’ve seen him jump in on projects on short notice and make adjustments on the fly to adapt to unforeseen changes,” said Bryan Regnier, a fellow Marine veteran and a vice president at Green Up Solutions. “He’s a solutions-oriented business partner invaluable to those who work with him.”

Before starting 3 Up Metal Works, Young was president of Price Erecting, which also offers fabrication and welding services. He has a dozen years’ experience in managerial roles at companies in the manufacturing, construction-equipment, product-distribution and roofing industries.

“Jason took the helm at 3 Up Metal Works in the throes of a pandemic,” Regnier said. “He calmly assumed his management role and immediately began reaching out to other businesses. His interest in helping others get a piece of the pie, especially veteran-owned companies, is genuine.”