McMahon names new vice president, company associate

Engineering and architectural firm McMahon has promoted two current employees, recognizing them for their professional accomplishments and company leadership.

Michael Simon, senior transportation project manager, has been named vice president; and Michael Martin, architect, has been named associate of the company.

Simon has 37 years of experience in civil engineering, specializing in transportation projects. He has a degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Simon has managed the transportation group at McMahon for the last 33 years, and in that time the group has received local, regional and national awards for its projects.

Martin is a licensed architect with 24 years of experience, and seven as a project manager at McMahon, focusing on industrial and commercial projects. He has an associate degree in civil engineering-structural from Moraine Park Technical College and will soon be completing his bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in architectural studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He is also a member of the American Institute of Architects.