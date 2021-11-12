Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Peter Schwabe adds project manager

By: Daily Reporter Staff November 12, 2021 10:11 am

Dan Crow

Dan Crow has joined commercial general contractor Peter Schwabe Inc. as a senior project manager.

In this role, Crow will negotiate contracts and facilitate construction with the goal of creating a quality project on time, within budget.

He has nearly 30 years’ experience in construction, including commercial construction, power production construction and industrial construction specific to the noise control industry. His background includes all phases of construction, including design, estimating, pre-construction, scheduling and negotiating contracts.

Crow holds a bachelor of science degree in engineering mechanics from University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a Navy veteran, decorated with the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and Sea Service Ribbon.

