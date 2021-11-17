BUILDING BLOCKS: Door County Granary restoration project

ADDRESS: 92 E. Maple St., Sturgeon Bay

SIZE: 7,557 square feet

GROUNDBREAKING: Nov. 19

ESTIMATED COMPLETION: June 2022

CONSTRUCTION MANAGER: Greenfire Management Services, Milwaukee

ARCHITCECT: LA DALLMAN, Boston

SIGNFICANCE OF PROJECT: This project has the Sturgeon Bay Historical Society Foundation and the city of Sturgeon Bay working together to preserve and restore the 1901 Teweles and Brandeis Grain Elevator. Now known as the Door County Granary, it will eventualy serve as a cultural center and event venue. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places for the role it played in agricultural shipping. Fundraising for the project continues.