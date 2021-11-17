BUILDING BLOCKS: Door County Granary restoration project

ADDRESS: 92 E. Maple St., Sturgeon Bay
SIZE: 7,557 square feet
GROUNDBREAKING: Nov. 19
ESTIMATED COMPLETION: June 2022
CONSTRUCTION MANAGER: Greenfire Management Services, Milwaukee
ARCHITCECT: LA DALLMAN, Boston
SIGNFICANCE OF PROJECT: This project has the Sturgeon Bay Historical Society Foundation and the city of Sturgeon Bay working together to preserve and restore the 1901 Teweles and Brandeis Grain Elevator. Now known as the Door County Granary, it will eventualy serve as a cultural center and event venue. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places for the role it played in agricultural shipping. Fundraising for the project continues.