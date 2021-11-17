Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / 2021 Newsmakers of the Year / Rodenkirch staying steps ahead of ever-changing industry (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] November 17, 2021 11:10 am

Andie Rodenkirch, a senior project manager at Hunzinger Construction, is wrapping up a job he calls the highlight of his career – the construction of a headquarters and manufacturing plant for Komatsu Mining Corp.

