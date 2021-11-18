Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Regulators dismiss town’s attempt to block $650M solar farm in Dane County (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] November 18, 2021 3:57 pm

Wisconsin regulators on Thursday rejected a town's attempt to block the construction of a proposed 300-megawatt solar farm in rural Dane County, a project that promises to be the largest of its kind in the state when built.

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

