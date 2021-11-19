AGC of Greater Milwaukee donates $30K to Milwaukee universities

The Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee’s Education and Research Foundation has made a contribution of $15,000 to Marquette University to fund an undergraduate research and technology position in Opus College’s Engineering Materials and Structural Testing Laboratory and $15,000 to MSOE’s We Energies STEM Center.

“MSOE’s We Energies STEM Center reaches students at an early age who may not have access to this kind of equipment and curriculum” AGC CEO Mark Kessenich said in a news release. “The tools, resources, mentors and inclusive programming gives endless opportunities for Milwaukee’s youth to explore, create and get hooked on STEM as well as an introduction to the construction industry.”

“This program offers Marquette students a unique opportunity to grow their skills in teaching, research, and gives them the experience of providing testing services to the industry” said Rupert Kotze, AGC E&R foundation chair and owner of Kotze Construction, in a news release. “This kind of position gives the students involved a tremendous amount of experience and greatly prepares them for life after Marquette.”

Since its establishment in 1980, the E&R Foundation’s Board of Directors has awarded over $1 million in grants and scholarships to local schools and universities throughout southeastern Wisconsin.