Salzwedel named to WEDC Board of Directors

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Jack Salzwedel to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors. This appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Rebecca Cooke from the Board.

Salzwedel is the chairman and CEO of American Family Mutual Insurance Co., a position he has held since 2011. Prior to becoming chairman and CEO, Salzwedel was the president and COO of American Family, and has served in many different roles and leadership positions at the company since his start there in 1985. Salzwedel announced earlier this year his plans to step down as CEO in January 2022.

Salzwedel earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. He serves on several boards, including the American Family Children’s Hospital Development Advisory Board, the Aldo Leopold Foundation, Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Dane County, and the UW Chancellor’s Advisory Board, among many others.

WEDC’s Board of Directors is composed of state legislators, departmental secretaries and individuals from the private sector with relevant business-related experienced. The Board of Directors provides WEDC with leadership and operational oversight, representing statewide public and private economic development interests.