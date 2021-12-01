Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Bill would advance planning for UW-Madison engineering building that missed state budget funding

Bill would advance planning for UW-Madison engineering building that missed state budget funding (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] December 1, 2021

Lawmakers this week introduced a bill that would advance planning work for a new engineering building at the University of Wisconsin-Madison after money for the project was cut from the state budget earlier this year.

