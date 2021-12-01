Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Lions Park (access required)

BUILDING BLOCKS: Lions Park (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff December 1, 2021 11:06 am

Lions Park is one of only a few local public parks in the New Berlin area. The project goal was to replace deteriorating and possibly dangerous playground equipment.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo