Keller’s Klessig named immediate past chair at ABC National

The Associated Builders and Contractors’ Board of Directors has elected Stephanie Schmidt, president of Poole Anderson Construction, State College, Pennsylvania, as the 2022 ABC national chair of the board of directors during a meeting at the association’s annual Leadership Institute in Aventura, Florida.

ABC also elected Steve Klessig, vice president of architecture and engineering at Kaukauna-based Keller Inc. as immediate past chair. He will take that office on Jan. 1.

Klessig was the 2021 chair of ABC National’s board of directors and was its secretary in 2019.