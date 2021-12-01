Smulyan named new BID executive director

The East Side Business Improvement District, a partner in the city of Milwaukee’s efforts to develop and support strong businesses and the community on the east side, has announced the selection of David Smulyan as its new executive director. Smulyan will fill the vacancy created by Elizabeth Brodek’s departure in July.

Smulyan’s resume includes nearly 30 years of strategic planning, marketing, business development and operational experience. Most recently he served as a business consultant for a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution, advising small business owners on growth strategies and business fundamentals.

Prior to that, he was the owner/president for 16 years of Optimal Solutions Squared, a provider of consulting services to Fortune 1000 companies, including GE Healthcare, Sears, Bosch, Lands’ End and Shopko.

Smulyan received his MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. He also has previously held nonprofit board leadership roles, including president of the Fox Point-Bayside School Board and treasurer of the Sarah Chudnow Senior Living Community in Mequon.