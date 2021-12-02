Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Michigan Senate approves $3.3B water infrastructure bill (access required)

By: Associated Press December 2, 2021 1:35 pm

The Michigan Senate on Thursday unanimously approved $3.3 billion in water infrastructure spending to replace lead pipes and repair aging dams around the state while also sending money to a Detroit-area system that has struggled with flooding blamed on climate change.

