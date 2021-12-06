Contractor: No decision yet on demolishing Waukesha condo building

A contractor hired to help make repairs to an unstable condominium building in Waukesha says no official decision has yet been made whether to demolish the structure after it was evacuated last week.

Steve McGuire, president of Pewaukee-based design-build company McGuire Contractors, said his company was brought under contract in October to remove balconies from the 48-unit Horizon West condominium building in Waukesha. It was during that work that his crews discovered other signs of structural decay and called in city officials, who later deemed the building unsafe and ordered it evacuated Thursday night.

“There’s no decision at this standpoint about if we are going to retrofitting it to make it safe or if we are going to demolish the building,” McGuire said. “The condo owners are trying to get over the shock of what they have going on.”

McGuire said the building’s balconies were discovered to be in poor condition nearly two years ago when a large storm came through Waukesha and ripped away a couple of aluminum soffits that had served as coverings. The removal of the soffits exposed the balconies’ metal structure, which was being eaten away by rust. The balconies have been closed ever since, McGuire said.

As of noon Friday, the contractor completed a project to install structural shoring on the building to prevent its imminent collapse. The project allowed the city to reopen a street in front of a building and allowed buildings next to Horizon West to be re-occuppied, Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard said during a Friday news conference.

Howard said in a “strange way” the storm that ripped soffits from the building exposed damage to the structure that may not have been found otherwise.

“By peeling that soffit off, it really exposed problems that were there that probably wouldn’t have been detected until something catastrophic happened with the balcony,” he said.

The building, which was completed in 1966, is owned by 48 residents with condos in the structure. Howard said the building’s design is “unique” in Waukesha and that he wasn’t aware of buildings with similar structural problems.

The balconies on the building hadn’t been used since June 2020 after the city of Waukesha responded to a complaint about their condition and ordered the Horizon West Condominium Association, which manages the building, to close the balconies. The city also ordered the condo association to repair the balconies, conduct an engineering analysis and provide it to the city, according to a timeline of events released Friday by Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly’s office.

The condo association spent months attempting to hire a contractor for the balcony project throughout 2020 and 2021. The city and the Waukesha Fire Department conducted additional inspections during that time. In September, the city ordered fencing installed around the building as the condition of the balconies worsened and debris dropped from the structures.

McGuire Contractors began work on the balconies in October — revealing deeper structural deficiencies with the building. A third-party structural engineer hired by the city, as well as the Fire Department, continued to inspect the building throughout November. On Tuesday, a preliminary report from an independent structural engineer found deficiencies in the load-bearing structure of the building.

The city received “additional data” on Thursday afternoon after further site visits and analysis that led Waukesha to evacuate the building later that evening. In all, 65 residents were evacuated from the building.

The Daily Reporter’s Dan Shaw also contributed to this report.