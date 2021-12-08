SCEDC hires marketing, communications manager; community relations, executive administrator

The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. has hired Brenda Bintzler as marketing and communications manager and Brittney Wagner in the community relations and executive administration role. Bintzler and Wagner bring years of experience and practice to the SCEDC team.

Bintzler will handle SomeplaceBetter initiatives, branding efforts across the board, and talent recruitment efforts. Wagner will coordinate corporate events and talent recruitment events, as well as oversee committees, cohorts and SCEDC operations.

Bintzler graduated from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale with a bachelor’s in fashion merchandising. She formerly worked as the creative marketing manager at the John Michael Kohler Art Center. Bintzler was involved in various JMKAC initiatives, including the JMKAC Levitt Concert Series, Midsummer Festival of the Arts, the Annual Gala, and rebranding.

Wagner attended Lakeshore Technical College for accounting. Her previous position was in finance with Kohler Co., but she has spent the majority of her career in hospitality. While at Riverbend in Kohler she was overseeing front-of-house workers and planning social events and weddings for seven years.