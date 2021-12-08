Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Nate Beck, [email protected] December 8, 2021 4:41 pm

A $1.28 billion plan to widen a stretch of Interstate 94 west of downtown Milwaukee to eight lanes would cost $74 million more than simply rebuilding the current six lanes, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s latest analysis of the project. 

