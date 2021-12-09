Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Wisconsin requests federal help for staff-strapped hospitals (access required)

Wisconsin requests federal help for staff-strapped hospitals (access required)

By: Associated Press December 9, 2021 7:28 am

Wisconsin's top health official said Wednesday that 270 health care facilities have requested staffing help and the state has asked for medical reserve teams from the federal government to provide relief for long term care facilities facing worker shortages.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo