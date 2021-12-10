Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
UW Regents OK out-of-state, graduate tuition increases

By: Associated Press December 10, 2021 12:23 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents approved tuition increases Friday for out-of-state undergraduates and graduate students at seven campuses.

The plan calls for increases at UW-Madison; UW-Eau Claire; UW-Oshkosh; UW-Platteville; UW-River Falls; UW-Stout; and UW-Whitewater. Out-of-state undergrads at UW-Madison would have to pay $743 more, the biggest dollar increase among the campuses.

Tuition for UW System in-state undergraduates hasn’t increased in nine years at any system campus, due largely to a Republican-imposed tuition freeze. That freeze ended this past summer but system officials have been reluctant to impose any increases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

