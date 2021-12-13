Port Milwaukee marks last material shipment to timber Ascent Tower

The last of more than 193 shipments serving Milwaukee’s Ascent Tower passed through Port Milwaukee on Monday, marking a milestone in the construction of the 25-story tower, which will be the largest built in the world with timber instead of steel when complete.

After the project broke ground in August 2020, Port Milwaukee received more than 200 deliveries and served as a construction staging area for 193 containers full of materials serving the project. Mass-timber structural components were delivered by truck to Federal Marine Terminal, which is the primary stevedore at the port.

The construction materials were arranged and stored at the FMT’s terminal for just-in-time delivery to the construction site, 700 E. Kilborn Ave.

The last shipment of materials left the port on Monday.

“Port Milwaukee is honored to be part of this remarkable development,” said Port Milwaukee Director Adam Tindall-Schlicht in a statement. “This has given us a chance to demonstrate how the Port adds value in local transportation logistics, while providing significant benefits across our regional and international economy.”