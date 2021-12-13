Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Leader Hintz leaving post

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz announced Monday he would be leaving his leadership position on Jan. 10.

Hintz, of Oshkosh, has been leader of minority Democrats since September 2017. Democrats, who hold 38 of the Assembly’s 99 seats, will vote to elect a new leader.

Hintz, in a statement, said he wanted to have more time for his family, including two children under age 5, and for his legislative district.

Democrats have next-to-no power in the minority, unable to stop Republicans from passing whatever bills they want. One of the most powerful tools Democrats do have, if they remain united, is blocking Republicans from having the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.

That veto-blocking power has been important during much of Hintz’s tenure as leader, which also corresponded with Democrat Tony Evers being governor. Evers was elected in 2018 and since he’s been in office none of his vetoes have been overturned by the Legislature.

Hintz was also an outspoken opponent of the deal signed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker with the technology giant Foxconn. Evers reworked that deal to shrink the amount of tax credits the Taiwan-based company could qualify for.

Hintz, 48, is up for reelection to his seat in November.