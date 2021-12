Symbiont Science, Engineering and Construction has hired John Dinneen as the firm’s Waste-to-Energy project developer. He will work remotely from his location in Columbus, Ohio.

Dinneen brings seven years of technical director experience in waste treatment to Symbiont. Reporting to Jeff VanVoorhis, Symbiont’s vice president of Sales and Marketing, Dinneen will drive growth for Symbiont’s waste-to-energy solutions.